If you’re a new parent, you know that sleep is very, very precious. In some cases, you could be only sleeping when your baby sleeps, making that time all the more valuable. But if you’re finding that your baby’s sleep schedule is pretty erratic, and the frequent napping is hurting your routine more than helping it (like if those late-afternoon naps are resulting in later nights), you may be tempted to wake your napping baby up — only to face doubts on whether you actually should wake them while they’re napping, no matter how much you may want to.