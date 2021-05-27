Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Court activity on May 24: Keybank National Association vs Precision Fabrication & Controls Inc.

By Pennsylvania Record
pennrecord.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Keybank National Association against Benjamin Brechtel, Precision Fabrication & Controls Inc. and Robert J. Stewart on May 24: 'Complaint Against Benjamin Brechtel, Precision Fabrication & Controls, Inc., Robert J. Stewart (filing Fee, Including Administrative Fee, $402, Receipt Number Apawdc-6527686), Filed By Keybank National Association. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 Exhibit C, # 5 Exhibit D, # 6 Exhibit E, # 7 Exhibit F, # 8 Exhibit G, # 9 Exhibit H) (cel)'.

pennrecord.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exhibit C#Exhibit A#Western Pennsylvania#The U S District Court#Controls#Administrative Fee#Filing Fee#Complaint
Related
Lawpennrecord.com

Court activity on May 24: George Gorman vs Progressive Northern Insurance Company

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by George Gorman and Kim Gorman against Progressive Northern Insurance Company on May 24: 'Complaint Against Progressive Northern Insurance Company ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15145212.), Filed By George Gorman. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form)(goldberg, Joel)'.
Lawnorcalrecord.com

Court activity on May 24: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs Christopher A. Kenney

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Christopher A. Kenney on May 24: 'Hearing On Motion To/For Order That Matters In Req Be Admitted Filed By Portfolio Recoveryassociates,llc'. Case number MSL20-04514 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
Lawnorcalrecord.com

Court activity on May 24: Connie Steers vs Safeway, Inc.

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Connie Steers against Safeway, Inc. on May 24: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-00287 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Feb. 11.
stlrecord.com

Court activity on May 24: Orlando Johnson vs Valerie's Sit and Sip Inc.

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Orlando Johnson against Barbara Sailor, Ellen L Davis, Rosalynn D Caldwell, Scott Sailor, Valerie Hatchett Bennett and Valerie's Sit and Sip Inc. on May 24: 'Summons Issued-Circuit'. Case number 2122-CC00969 was filed in the...
Lawpennrecord.com

Court activity on May 27: BP America Inc. vs Diwan Petrol Inc.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by BP America Inc. and BP Products North America Inc. against Diwan Petrol Inc. on May 27: 'Complaint Against Diwan Petrol Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15155054.), Filed By Bp Products North America Inc., Bp America Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form, # 3 Case Management Track Form)(cohen, Barry)'.
Lawpennrecord.com

Case activity for Lewis vs PRA Health Sciences Inc. on May 28

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lewis against Alexander G. Dickinson, Colin Shannon, Glen D Stettin, Icon PLC, Icon USA Holdings Inc., Indigo Merger Sub Inc., James C Momtazee, Jeffrey T Barber, Linda S Grais, Matthew P Young and PRA Health Sciences Inc. on May 28.
Lawnorcalrecord.com

Court activity on May 24: Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs Rayler E. Dominguez

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC against Rayler E. Dominguez on May 24: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Proof Of Service Filed Within 180 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05528 was filed in the...
LawMadison County Record

Case activity for Keith Lyle Bailey vs Corteva Inc. on May 27

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Keith Lyle Bailey and Trustee of the Effie Bailey Land Trust against BASF Corporation, BAYER CROPSCIENCE LP, Bayer CropScience, Inc. , CHS Inc. , Cargill Incorporated, Corteva Inc. , Federated Co - Operatives Ltd. , Growmark Inc. , Nutrien AG Solutions Inc. , Pioneer Hi - Bred International, Inc. , Simplot AB Retail Sub, Inc. , Syngenta Corporation, Tenkoz Inc. , Univar Solutions, Inc. and Winfield Solutions, LLC on May 27.
Politicspennrecord.com

Court activity on June 1: Matthew Whitfield vs Extended Stay America Inc.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Matthew Whitfield against Bruce N Haase, Douglas G Geoga, Ellen Keszler, Extended Stay America Inc., Jodie W McLean, Kapila K Anand, Lisa Palmer, Richard F Wallman, Simon M Turner, Steven E Kent and Thomas F O'Toole on June 1: 'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15160618.), Filed By Matthew Whitfield. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form)(grabar, Joshua)'.
Lawnorcalrecord.com

Court activity on May 7: Claire Clements vs William Richard Prentice

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Claire Clements against William Richard Prentice on May 7: '(elder/dependent Adult Abuse) Proof Of Personal Service Filed. Elder/dependent Adult Abuse Filed 05/04/2021 Of Claire Clements Served To William Richard Prentice On 05/07/21.'. Case number MSN21-0790 was...
Lawnorcalrecord.com

Court activity on May 13: Darcy Maupin vs Contra Costa Fire Protection District

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Darcy Maupin against Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Denise Cannon, Lewis Broschard and Robert Marshall on May 13: 'Case Management Conference Statement Filed By Contra Costa Fire Protection District'. Case number MSC19-00496 was filed in the...
Industrypennrecord.com

Case activity for Erin Mitchell vs Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. on May 28

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activities in the suit brought by Erin Mitchell against Coopersurgical Inc., Duramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. a Division of Barr Pharmaceuticals, INC. D B a Teva Women's Health, INC., Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Teva Women's Health Inc., Individually, and, Teva Women's Health LLC, Individually and and The Cooper Companies Inc. on May 28.
Lawpennrecord.com

Case activity for Haskell Office LLC vs Mooreco Inc. on June 3

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activities in the suit brought by Haskell Office LLC against Mooreco Inc. on June 3. 'Complaint Against Mooreco, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15166720.), Filed By Haskell Office Llc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A To Complaint, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Case Management Track Form, # 4 Designation Form)(cohen, Barry)'
Lawnorcalrecord.com

Court activity on May 17: Samantha Blasi Mason vs Alexis Terese Algar

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Samantha Blasi Mason against Alexis Terese Algar, Christina Altomare and Kevin Algar on May 17: 'Case Management Conference Statement Filed By Alexis Terese Algar'. Case number MSC20-01486 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on...