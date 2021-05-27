Court activity on May 24: Keybank National Association vs Precision Fabrication & Controls Inc.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Keybank National Association against Benjamin Brechtel, Precision Fabrication & Controls Inc. and Robert J. Stewart on May 24: 'Complaint Against Benjamin Brechtel, Precision Fabrication & Controls, Inc., Robert J. Stewart (filing Fee, Including Administrative Fee, $402, Receipt Number Apawdc-6527686), Filed By Keybank National Association. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 Exhibit C, # 5 Exhibit D, # 6 Exhibit E, # 7 Exhibit F, # 8 Exhibit G, # 9 Exhibit H) (cel)'.pennrecord.com