Court activity on May 24: Keybank National Association vs Precision Fabrication & Controls Inc.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Keith Lyle Bailey and Trustee of the Effie Bailey Land Trust against BASF Corporation, BAYER CROPSCIENCE LP, Bayer CropScience, Inc. , CHS Inc. , Cargill Incorporated, Corteva Inc. , Federated Co - Operatives Ltd. , Growmark Inc. , Nutrien AG Solutions Inc. , Pioneer Hi - Bred International, Inc. , Simplot AB Retail Sub, Inc. , Syngenta Corporation, Tenkoz Inc. , Univar Solutions, Inc. and Winfield Solutions, LLC on May 27.