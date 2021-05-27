Get In Free! (17 & Under With Paid Adult)-Street Racing & More @ The Rim This Saturday

Crankworx Whistler has announced that it will be cancelled for the second year running in 2021 but has announced plans to return in 2022. To our riders, core media, festival partners, and fans, we know it’s been tough. Mountain biking is both a career and a passion for many, so to lose an event that I know means so much to so many people…it’s been tough for everyone. We have been exploring our options for Crankworx Whistler 2021 since last summer. We held on to the possibility for as long as we could, while working on alternatives. The province of British Columbia is on a good track and is in the process of lifting restrictions, but unfortunately there’s not enough certainty or lead time to pull off the festival for this year. That said, we’re hard at work on some exciting things to get riders and fans excited this summer, so watch this space.—Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of the Crankworx World Tour.