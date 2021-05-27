Cancel
Hermosa Beach, CA

Hermosa hotel can’t sell or serve wine or beer for now

By Michael Hixon
Daily Breeze
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hermosa Beach hotel that opened in the fall will have to wait until at least later this summer before it can sell and serve alcohol in its lounge. H2O Hermosa, a 30-room, three-story boutique hotel that opened amid the coronavirus pandemic in October, does not yet have a permit to sell beer and alcohol in the lobby’s lounge — and it will have to wait until July after the City Council postponed making a decision this week.

www.dailybreeze.com
