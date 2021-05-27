Hermosa hotel can’t sell or serve wine or beer for now
A Hermosa Beach hotel that opened in the fall will have to wait until at least later this summer before it can sell and serve alcohol in its lounge. H2O Hermosa, a 30-room, three-story boutique hotel that opened amid the coronavirus pandemic in October, does not yet have a permit to sell beer and alcohol in the lobby’s lounge — and it will have to wait until July after the City Council postponed making a decision this week.www.dailybreeze.com