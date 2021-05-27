The New Role Of Leadership: Becoming A Thought-Provider And Emotional 'Includer'

Consciously lead yourself. Imagine two rivers. One is the river of reality, and the other, the river of illusion (swirling with stories that our minds project onto ourselves, other people and the world). With practice, we can notice in which river we are immersed at any moment. Although swimming in the river of illusion is a very human tendency, it does have its dangers, which are amplified in leadership because of its wider and deeper impact. Thoughtful leaders bring self-awareness to the practice of leadership, integrating three steps: awareness, acceptance, and choice. Without awareness of our inner states and patterns, and the ability to choose self-leadership, we can react automatically, be carried away in the river of illusion, and so our impact is unconscious, and our ability to choose restricted. Without acceptance, we deny reality. Without awareness and acceptance, we don’t have conscious choice how to respond.