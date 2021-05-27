The Achilles' Heel Of Business Technology: Zero-Day Vulnerabilities
Brian Greenberg is a CIO/CTO and Partner with Fortium Partners, a firm comprised of the world’s foremost C-level technology leaders. The origin story of Achilles begins with his mother, the Greek goddess Thetis, and how she attempted to protect him. Thetis went to the River Styx, the river that formed the boundary between the Earth and the Underworld. It was said that the river could imbue a person with powers of invincibility. Wanting the best for her son, Thetis dipped her infant child into the River Styx so that he may grow up to be great and powerful. As such, Achilles grew to be a great warrior who survived a great many battles due to his powers. However, unknown to Thetis and Achilles, he remained vulnerable at his heel, where Thetis held him while she dipped him into the river as a child, thus protecting him entirely except at his heel.www.forbes.com