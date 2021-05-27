Cancel
Metallica pledge over a million dollars to educational funding

By Words: Nick Ruskell
Kerrang
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2019, Metallica have been supporting American community colleges through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, part of their charitable All Within My Hands Foundation, which in conjunction with the American Association of Community Colleges gives financial support to educational programmes that teach skills and trades. The band have just revealed that they’ll be donating $1.6 million to the funding this year, and expanding the number of colleges supported from 15 to 23.

www.kerrang.com
James Hetfield
#Charity#Pledge#Education And Schools#Financial Support#Community Schools#Instagram A#Educational Programmes#Meaningful Employment#Frontman James Hetfield#Hearing#San Diego
