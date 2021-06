Microsoft’s famed browser, Internet Explorer, has finally come to its end. The computer giant said that its official support for the browser will be ending by on 15 June, 2022 with the reins being passed to Microsoft Edge after 25 years.Edge has “Internet Explorer mode” built in for older websites and applications, so the old browser will survive in some small form, but Microsoft says Edge is a more compatible, more streamlined, and more secure browsing experience.What this means for the future of browsing is a complex question. There is little doubt in anyone’s mind that, for the vast majority,...