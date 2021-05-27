Yinka Ilori's new ultra-colourful basketball court is a slam dunk
After a brutally bland, grey year and a half, the designer Yinka Ilori is dunking London in a little bit of much needed colour. Fresh from making the Brits pop as the co-designer of the awards ceremony (alongside Es Devlin), Ilori has now busted out this super-colourful, mega-bright basketball court in Canary Wharf. It’s all made on 3D printed tiles, and it’s built to be played on, not stared at and appreciated as a work of art.www.timeout.com