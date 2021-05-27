Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Yinka Ilori's new ultra-colourful basketball court is a slam dunk

By Eddy Frankel
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brutally bland, grey year and a half, the designer Yinka Ilori is dunking London in a little bit of much needed colour. Fresh from making the Brits pop as the co-designer of the awards ceremony (alongside Es Devlin), Ilori has now busted out this super-colourful, mega-bright basketball court in Canary Wharf. It’s all made on 3D printed tiles, and it’s built to be played on, not stared at and appreciated as a work of art.

www.timeout.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Design#Ultra#Art#Brits#Dezeen#Dunking London#Court#3d Printed Tiles#Edge#Canary Wharf#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Arts
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Musicstirworld.com

Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori design a vibrant labyrinthine set for 2021 BRIT Awards

A scintillating, vibrant, multi-coloured maze of volumes characterised the set for the BRIT Awards 2021, designed by acclaimed stage designer Es Devlin OBE, and multidisciplinary artist Yinka Ilori MBE. Heralding the restoration of live music and indoor events in the UK, this year's ceremony was held at London's O2 Arena on May 11, featuring a star-studded line-up of nominees and performers. Attended by an audience of 4,000 - of which 2,500 were key workers and their guests chosen by a ballot, the event celebrated the best of British music from the past year in a joyous outpouring of colour and optimism that sharply contrasted the grim circumstances induced within the nation by the pandemic in the preceding year.
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk High "Court Purple"

Surfacing last month, we now have an official look at the Los Angeles Lakers-inspired. The upper of the shoe features black canvas twill base accented by overlays of purple leather and bright yellow midfoot Swooshes. The yellow/black contrast is continued on the embossed “NIKE” embroidery at the heel and tongue tags. Additional detailing comes in the form of perforations at the toebox and printed insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoe are pure white midsoles paired with black rubber outsoles.
Apparelluxuriousmagazine.com

New Colours For The Briston Watches Clubmaster Sport Collection for 2021

Briston Watches has introduced three new colours to its popular 60s-styled Clubmaster Sport collection. The new colour styles were inspired by a touch of British tradition and the overall result is a stylish, affordable timepiece that is suitable for both leisure and light adventure. I hold my hands up and...
ApparelHypebae

Nike Keeps It Minimal for New Dunk Low "Sail/Light Bone"

Nike has revealed official images of the Dunk Low in “Sail/Light Bone.” While we wait for Dover Street Market and the Swoosh to announce more details of their all-white iteration, these are a pair worth adding to your wishlist. For those who gravitate towards a minimal aesthetic, the upcoming sneaker...
Visual ArtDesign Week

The 2021 Design Week graduate show guide

This year we’re expecting a mix of in person and online graduate shows as the country emerges from lockdown – here is our guide to what’s on offer. The School of Architecture and Design End of Year show will be taking place on 18 June. Following this, the Brighton Graduate Show will take place on 25 June and the MA show on 16 July.
Musicstereoboard.com

Picture This To Support New Album 'Life In Colour' With Autumn UK Tour

Picture This have announced an autumn UK tour. The Irish band will call in Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bristol, Birmingham, Brighton, Manchester and London, where they'll play the O2 Academy Brixton, between October 6 and 15. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on June 4. Picture This are hitting the...
PhotographyPosted by
Creative Bloq

Eiffel Tower optical illusion stuns Paris

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most photographed landmarks in the world, so it can be hard to find a new angle to shoot it from. But Parisians have emerged from lockdown to find it now looks very different – if you're standing on the right spot. A stunning optical illusion from French photographer and street artist JR makes the tower appear to be perched precariously over a rocky chasm with a city below it.
Visual ArtThe Guardian

‘An architectural fashion show’: Greenwich peninsula’s Design District

A mirror-polished silver box stands proudly on a corner of the Greenwich Peninsula, reflecting a curious new world of architectural experiments. To one side wriggles a transparent caterpillar of a building, with clear plastic stretched around a bright yellow frame, forming a space-age chrysalis. Next door stands a veiled stack of raw concrete floors, the bare bones of a building draped with a ghostly shroud of steel netting, giving it the look of a multistorey aviary. Nearby there is a sturdy, low-slung box covered in rusty panels of Cor-ten steel, and a little tower-like block wrapped in a corduroy cloak of slender white tubes. Elsewhere in the menagerie we find a pair of triangular wedges dressed in harlequin costumes of pink and green terrazzo diamonds, and several other creatures whose exotic plumage has yet to emerge from behind the scaffolding.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Poll: What's Your Favourite Game Boy Color... Colour?

We recently asked you to rate your favourite Game Boy Color games, but while the results for that ranking are still coming in (look out for the Top 50 soon, and don't forget to rate your own GBC collection if you haven't already!), we thought we'd pose a question regarding the hardware itself: Which is the best Game Boy Color variant?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson looks like a Bond girl in sleek black swimsuit

Rebel Wilson rewarded herself with some midweek rest and relaxation - and her uber-glam look belonged in 007. The Pooch Perfect star showed off the impressive results of her year of health as she took the plunge in a sleek black swimsuit. Rebel shared a sultry selfie on her Instagram...
Designers & Collectionsesquiresg.com

Thebe Magugu: All there is to know about Pitti Uomo 100’s guest designer

Fashion allows us to be true to who we are and that is exactly what South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu takes pride in. As an adolescent, Magugu found himself drawn to the bright lights of fashion through a satellite television. And even though he dreamt of starting his career elsewhere, the 26-year-old found himself looking inwards into his own culture when it came to designing and creating his own fashion brand.
DesignDezeen

Five architecture and design events in June from Dezeen Events Guide

The Design Shanghai trade show, an exhibition about Muslim fashion in New York, Lisbon's Arquiteturas Film Festival and the London Design Biennale are just some of the global events listed in Dezeen Events Guide this June. In addition to the London Design Biennale, there is an evergrowing line-up of exhibitions...
U.K.Dezeen

Former gasworks chosen as site for Eden Project Dundee

The Eden Project charity has announced its plans for its first ecological attraction in Scotland, which is set to be built on a disused industrial site in Dundee. Eden Project Dundee will transform the city's former gasworks on the banks of the River Tay, close to Kengo Kuma's V&A Dundee, into a large verdant park.
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

London fashion brand Kiko Kostadinov launches perfume

Cult London ready-to-wear label Kiko Kostadinov has just launched its first perfume, KK.001. The solid fragrance comes packaged in a small, toothpaste-like aluminium tube held in a plastic gripseal bag. The product design of KK.001 has a characteristically streetwear aesthetic – it echoes the look of a mass-produced, factory-line item...
Visual Artartsy.net

5 Artists on Our Radar This June

“Artists on Our Radar” is a monthly series produced collaboratively by Artsy’s Editorial and Curatorial teams. Utilizing our art expertise and access to Artsy data, each month, we highlight five artists who have our attention. To make our selections, we’ve determined which artists made an impact this past month through new gallery representation, exhibitions, auctions, art fairs, or fresh works on Artsy.