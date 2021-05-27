Cancel
Lorain County, OH

For the love of the game: Midview alum Ryan Feierabend still wants to play at the highest level, but playing the Lake Erie Crushers is still special

By Scott Petrak The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVON — Ryan Feierabend pitched for Seattle, Texas and Toronto in Major League Baseball. He made appearances in Yankee Stadium, Chicago and Anaheim. He played in Korea for four years and spent the first half of last season in Taiwan as part of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. The 6-foot-3,...

Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

How Ohio State’s Schedule Will Affect Its First-Year Starting Quarterback in 2021

The structure head coach Ryan Day has built for Ohio State quarterbacks isn’t accidental. Not in the least bit. . He wants the Buckeyes to produce top-end NFL quarterbacks better than anybody else. So he's installed an offense similar to that which they’ll see in the pros. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick, spent the past weekend at rookie minicamp learning about the system he’s being asked to run. To him, at least thus far, it hasn't been much of a transition at all.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Three Buckeyes given 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

While Ohio State is tied with Notre Dame for the most Heisman Trophy winners with seven, it was in 2006 that a Buckeye last took home the most prestigious individual award in college football. And although the Scarlet and Gray have had multiple finalists in the last 15 years, no Ohio State player has done enough to receive enough votes to bring another bronze statue back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes End Season with 4-1 Loss to TCU

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. – Ohio State dropped the doubles point and wasn’t able to recover in singles as the Buckeyes season ended in the NCAA round of 16 on Monday with a 4-1 defeat to No. 7 TCU. In a year that started without even the assurance that...
Avon, OHChronicle-Telegram

Avon boys finish first, girls finish second at SWC track and field championships

AMHERST — Avon nearly pulled off the sweep Friday at the 85th boys and 47th girls Southwestern Conference Track and Field championships at the Richard S. Cooley Track. The Eagles ran away with the meet on the boys' side, winning by 75 points over second-place Westlake, 183-108. It was the Avon boys' first conference title since winning five straight in the West Shore Conference from 2011-2015. The Eagles joined the SWC during the 2015-16 school year.
Avon, OHMorning Journal

Zach Brill, pressure running game, lift Firelands to signature win over Avon

The Firelands Falcons picked up a signature win as they knocked off one of the more talented teams in the area behind a stellar outing from senior pitcher Zach Brill. Brill, a southpaw, who has battled arm soreness this spring, struck out eight and allowed just three hits over five innings as Firelands knocked off Avon, 8-1. Avon has three players in its lineup who have committed to Division 1 schools.
Amherst, OHMorning Journal

High school softball final Top of the Crop for 2020-21

2: (2) Amherst 23-3 3: (3) North Ridgeville 19-4 Watch List: North Olmsted 8-13, Olmsted Falls 14-11 Crop Comments: The final softball Crop of the year is here. After a year without softball, the 2021 season has absolutely flown by with several area teams already seeing their seasons come to an end in the opening round of the OHSAA state tournament. … Instead of a normal Crop Comments section, where I’d list the accomplishments the past week, let’s take a look at the playoff prospects of the teams in the Crop … Starting with Keystone, who has won more than 60 consecutive conference games between the old Patriot Athletic Conference and the Lorain County League. The Wildcats were as strong as ever in 2021, losing just once, and have a great chance to take home another state championship trophy as the No. 1 ranked team in Division I by the Softball Coaches Association. … Amherst and North Ridgeville are attached at the hip as far as the playoffs are concerned. The Comets and Rangers will more than likely split the Southwestern Conference championship and could face off in a regional semifinal if the brackets run chalk. … Wellington is one of the top five teams in Division III and with its stellar lineup, and somehow even better pitching, the Dukes have a great chance to make a deep run. … Midview’s overall record is deceiving as they finished fourth in the tough SWC and picked up a win over Avon. … Elyria Catholic is the eighth seed in the Creston district and faces a tough matchup against Tuslaw if they can win their sectional final. With new Lorain County home run leader Annika Bredel swinging the bat like she has this season, the Panthers could beat anyone. … Brookside and Clearview again drew the short straw as they both sit in the same district as Keystone. The Clippers and Cardinals are talented teams and could make runs deep into the district tournament. … Avon, now in the Barberton district, faces off against Westlake and could make an upset run as the six seed should they defeat the Demons. The Eagles are a top-quality team that has played North Ridgeville and Amherst down to the wire this season. … Lorain’s postseason came to an end on May 10 as the Titans fell in the first round of the playoffs.
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

Kenny Grobolsek pitches Brookside past Columbia with complete-game masterpiece

One team hadn’t played in week because of the recent spat of bad weather and one team is playing its best baseball of the season. The results were somewhat predictable. Brookside scored four runs in the second inning because of some shoddy fielding by visiting Columbia. That was all junior right-handed pitcher Kenny Grobolsek would need as the Cardinals downed the Raiders 8-2 in a Lorain County 8 contest.
Avon, OHwestlifenews.com

Avon retains conference tennis crown

An abundance of rain forced the Southwestern Conference boys tennis championships to be decided indoors on May 4. With the season Avon’s had, though, the venue was but a minor detail. The Eagles claimed league titles on three courts at the Avon Oaks Country Club, and their 42 overall points...
Avon, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls JV Softball Team Beats Avon 11-10

On Saturday, April 24th, the Girls JV Softball Team traveled to Avon High School for a doubleheader. The Bears won Game 2 against Avon 11 to 10. The Girls JV Softball Team record is now at 7 wins and 8 losses. GO BEARS!!
Mayfield, OHNews-Herald.com

Mayfield vs. Avon baseball: Wildcats prevail in tough nonconference game

With the postseason rapidly approaching, it is increasingly important for teams to be performing at their best, no matter what the situation is. That is exactly what Mayfield did when it took on host Avon at Mercy Health Stadium. The Wildcats continued their winning ways by downing the Eagles, 6-2, in nonconference action on May 8.