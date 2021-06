If you've been out and about in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably already noticed longer waits in restaurants and a lack of customer service in most local stores and retail outlets. This is due to the staffing shortage that a lot of local and area businesses are struggling with. There are even some places in town that are having to shut down temporally for a day or two a week just to give what little staff they do have a much needed break. There's a sign on the door at Mike's Sports Grille announcing that they would be closed Tuesday to give the staff a break. Like many places they're having trouble finding people willing to work.