Hemp is the Secret Ingredient in This Houston-Made Vodka

For the vodka aficionado, the spirit is much more subtle than the clear, neutral spirit of times past. Vodka distillation has now added flavored vodka options, grain to glass concepts in plain vodka, and elements of terroir to the craft, resulting in a new appreciation for different styles of production that create good vodka. The $50 and under price point showcases great vodka in much the same way as whiskey and gin – some of the most interesting, and popular selling expressions can be found here.