Houston, TX

Hemp is the Secret Ingredient in This Houston-Made Vodka

By Kayla Stewart
TexasHighways
TexasHighways
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Williams channels the legacy of his great-grandmother through his work at Highway Distillery in Houston. Lucille B. Smith was considered one of the first Black businesswomen in Texas, according to the Texas State Historical Association. In the 1930s and ’40s, she developed and marketed Lucille’s All-Purpose Hot Roll Mix; wrote a cookbook, Lucille’s Treasure Chest of Fine Foods; and started a culinary apprentice training program at Prairie View A&M University.

texashighways.com
