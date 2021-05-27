Nederland Pays Tribute to Its Dutch and Cajun Ancestry

“Arthur E. Stilwell was an entrepreneur who built many towns, including Port Arthur, which he named after himself, and Neder-land. He had a land company, but he needed someone to promote it. He became friends with a Dutchman named Jan de Goeijen, who was instrumental in getting investors from Holland. Stilwell promoted the land by showing pictures of Florida with palm trees and flowers and said that it was a fertile place where anything would grow. He called the town Nederland, which means Netherlands, and built the Orange Hotel. Of course, Stilwell’s main goal was to sell land. Sorry to say, that hotel is now gone.”