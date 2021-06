Even on vacation Foodie Friday's with Sarah J powered by Coca Cola of Yakima and Tri-Cities just won't stop and you shouldn't stop either, going out and trying delicious local restaurants when you can. Supporting the passion and time someone's put into creating enticing and unique menu options is something to be celebrated and for a date night with the hubs, Waterfire Restaurant and Grill was the little corner of heaven right here in the Yakima Valley we chose.