BoU issues two payment service licenses to Airtel

A case for globally accepted and tested macro- framework (Pt. 3) For the development bank or development finance institution to be successful there is a need to adopt globally accepted principles such as good corporate governance practises including effective and independent board, Disclosure and transparency; robust regulatory and supervisory framework, definitive mandate, stable macroeconomic stability, strong and robust risk management practices, financial sustainability and performance contract. The development bank also intended play a crucial role in the development of SMEs and agriculture sectors. The development bank is expected primarily to fill in the gaps in the supply of financial services that are not normally provided by the universal banking institutions. Such development institutions are generally specialised in provision of medium and long-term financing of projects, which require specialised skills and focus, and may carry higher project credit risks or market risks due to the longer investment tenures. In some cases, the mandated roles of the development bank include the promotion and achievement of Government’s specific social and economic objectives.