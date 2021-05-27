Cancel
BoU issues two payment service licenses to Airtel

By JAVIRA SSEBWAMI
pmldaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA -Bank of Uganda, has granted Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited two payment services licenses which include; Payment Service Provider (Class A) License, and the Payment Systems Operator License (Electronic Money Systems). This follows enactment of the National Payment Systems (NPS) Act, 2020 on 4th September 2020 and the gazetting...

www.pmldaily.com
#Mobile Payment#National Service#Revenue Service#Mobile Customers#Bou#Kampala Bank Of Uganda#Nps#Airtel Money#Fintech Innovation Award#Airtel Africa#Ebitda#Brand Africa#Airtel Africa Plc#Payment Service Provider#Director Airtel Uganda#Airtel Territories#Licenses#Mobile Money Services#Mobile Data#Connectivity
