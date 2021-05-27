Cancel
Editor’s Note: Treasure Island

By Emily Roberts Stone
Cover picture for the article

While many beach towns across the country can become indistinguishable in our minds, there’s no place quite like Galveston. That’s due partly to the city’s deep history—its first-known human visitors were the Karankawas, who hunted and fished on the island. It’s also the presumed location of the 1528 shipwreck of the state’s first historian, Ávar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca. Galvestonians’ indefatigable spirit is equally compelling. Their resilience saw the port city through the devastation of the 1900 hurricane following its glory days in the late 1800s, and countless booms and busts over the ensuing century. In our cover story, contributing writer John Nova Lomax paints a definitive portrait of the town while illuminating its current renaissance.

Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.

