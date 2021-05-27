Cancel
Headteacher in hot soup as pupils implicate him for aggravated defilement

By NELSON MANDELA
pmldaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKISO – Headteacher of Real Infant Primary School in Wakiso District has been implicated by his pupils for aggravated defilement. Bakulu real name Mpagi Didas has been pinned before the International Crimes Division Court sitting in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday, May 27. Six pupils aged between 10-16 alleged that they...

www.pmldaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Alleged Victims#District Court#The Soup#State Court#Wakiso#Cid Kibuli#Aggravated Defilement#Headteacher#Wakiso District#Victims Blood#Bedsheets#Kampala#Concerned Citizens#Sleeping Quarters#13years#Half Tuition#Kololo
