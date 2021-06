G7 leaders undertake ‘Construct Again Higher World’ plan to rival China’s belt and highway technique. The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to counter China’s rising affect by providing creating nations an infrastructure plan that will rival President Xi Jinping’s multitrillion-dollar Belt and Street Initiative (BRI).The G7, whose leaders mentioned strategic competitors with Beijing throughout their assembly in southwestern England, has been looking for a coherent response to the rising assertiveness of Xi after China’s surging financial and navy rise over the previous 40…