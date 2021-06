One of the more recent and worrying consequences of COVID-19 in India is the emergence of mucormycosis and other fungal co-infections. Media reports use black, white and yellow fungus to refer to mucormycosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis and cryptococcosis. Together, they are referred to as invasive fungal infections, and they usually infect people with an impaired immune system, or with damaged tissue. Some 12,000 cases of mucormycosis have been reported across the country in recent months. These are said to have been caused by misuse of steroids and antibiotics (which impair our ability to fight these fungal infections) in COVID treatments, and...