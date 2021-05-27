The Galveston Fishing Pier Illuminates the Gulf of Mexico
“I’ve tried to take this photo at different times over the years,” says Kathy Adams Clark of her picture of the Galveston Fishing Pier. “Sea fog, high winds, and other conditions can prevent it.” But on this night in April 2016, the setting was just right. Clark, who’s based in The Woodlands, says she used a small lens aperture of f/22, which sharpened the lights and created the starburst effect. Along with fishing, the pier at 9001 Seawall Boulevard is home to Jimmy’s on the Pier restaurant, an espresso and ice cream bar, a bait and tackle shop, and bike and surfboard rentals.texashighways.com