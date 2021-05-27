Cancel
Gas Prices To Dip This Memorial Day Weekend

By Cecilia Lewis
Cover picture for the articleAAA WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 24, 2021)—Motorists hitting the road this week to celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer will be greeted with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014. The national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend. Over the past weekend, the national gas price average declined a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks. While barely cheaper on the week, the average is 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year.

Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Gas shortages still causing problems for residents in parts of DC region Monday

WASHINGTON - Gas shortages are still causing problems for residents in parts of the D.C. region Monday. Gas prices in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia rose last week as panic created fuel shortages at gas stations after hackers struck the largest fuel pipeline in the United States. The Colonial Pipeline was shut down for days to contain the damage.
Washington, DCPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Majority of DC pumps are still empty during ongoing gas shortage

Days since Colonial Pipeline came back online, gas pumps all over Washington D.C. are still empty, floating between nearly 90% and 73% Sunday night and Monday morning. This comes after reports that Colonial Pipeline paid the ransom to Ransomware hackers in order to come back online. Gas Buddy has reported updates on gas shortages since the shortage began.
TrafficWashington Post

Logistical quirks leave disproportionate share of D.C. gas stations dry

Gas is again flowing through the Colonial Pipeline from Texas, but lingering logistical quirks are still working their way through the distribution system, leaving an outsize share of District stations with no fuel or spotty supplies. Local officials and industry representatives struggled to pinpoint exactly why the roughly 100 stations...
Trafficerienewsnow.com

More than 80% of gas stations in DC are out of gas

The Colonial Pipeline is up and running after a six-day shutdown, but some gas stations in Washington, DC and parts of the Southeast are still struggling with shortages. In the nation's capital, about 81% of filling stations still don't have gasoline, according to GasBuddy, a platform that tracks fuel demand, prices and outages. The platform also indicated that 58% of North Carolina gas stations are out of gas and 48% of South Carolina stations have run dry.
TrafficWTOP

4 in 5 DC gas stations without fuel amid panic-buying

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, 81% of gas stations in the District, 42% of gas stations in Virginia and 38% of gas stations in Maryland were out gas, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com. Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline demand fell 12.6% from a week ago, to...
Maryland StateWTOP

Majority of DC gas stations still running dry; Maryland, Virginia improve

Gas is still hard to come by in the nation’s capital, despite the Colonial Pipeline coming online after a crippling ransomware attack had forced it to halt operations. As of Sunday evening, travel and navigation app GasBuddy reports the majority of the District’s gas stations — 88% — were out of gas. According to the D.C. Energy Office, there are over 100 publicly-available gas stations throughout the city.