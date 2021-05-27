I STARTED OUT AS A MIDDLE CHILD: Blue

While late spring brings flat, plate-sized clusters of creamy white flowers to the native blue elderberry (Sambucus caerulea, formerly nigra), fall is all about pendulous clusters of dark blue berries. Wildlife loves this rapidly growing, multi-stemmed shrub or small tree which ranges from 6-24 ft. tall. A stand-out in wildlife gardens, its flowers attract pollinators, butterflies and hummingbirds. Blue elderberry provides food, cover, perch and nesting sites for many species of birds. It is also a popular browse food for black bear, mule deer and elk. In the spring, new leaves may be strongly scented and less tasty, but they sweeten and become more palatable by fall.