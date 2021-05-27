I STARTED OUT AS A MIDDLE CHILD: Blue

Can you dive 60 feet underwater and hold your breath for 80 seconds while shooting a prized fish? Adrienne Gilhart can, making it back to the top of the water’s surface with a gorgeous catch and a feeling of accomplishment. Gilhart sought out challenges early on. She jumped in the pool at age two, started swim lessons at three, rode horses at six, learned to scuba dive at ten; she swam competitively for many years, but just two years ago, she discovered a love for spearfishing. Little did she know, this new adventure would lead to winning the women’s division of the 2020 Florida Spearfishing Tournament after shooting a 25-inch hogfish. NI caught up with the adventurer days before she set out to Key West and the Dry Tortugas for some deep-sea challenges.