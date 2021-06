Boys State Soccer Tourney Brackets Released

(Oakland) Riverside’s last appearance at the boys state basketball tournament came in 2013. The head coach for the Bulldogs at the time was Jason Shelangouski. Shelangouski recalls finishing up his high school playing career and having his parents tell him he’d have to find something else to do with his time now that he wouldn’t be around the sport. “I said ‘No absolutely not. I think I’m going to teach and coach.’ From there it just grew as a passion of mine. The teaching part of it is a mega-passion, I kind of always knew coaching was just a byproduct of teaching, but it’s something I love to do. As I worked with the men’s basketball program at the University of Northern Iowa for a year and a half and then got into a local high school while I was in college it just kind of grew from there and sparked a fire that has not gone out for me yet and I don’t see it going out for me.”