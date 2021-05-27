New AI technology helps diagnose congenital heart defects in the womb
Congenital heart defects (CHD) are the most common cause of infant death due to birth defects in the United States and about 25% of children born with a CHD will need heart surgery or other interventions to survive. A prenatal diagnosis can provide doctors with many opportunities to intervene; however, many pregnant women do not know their child has CHD until after birth, delaying the needed treatments. That could all change thanks to a novel medical breakthrough by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, who have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that significantly improves prenatal detection of CHD on fetal screening ultrasound exams.www.liveaction.org