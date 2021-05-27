Relentlessness of ‘The Black Ghost’: An interview with Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher
The Black Ghost is a ComiXology Originals series recently released in the physical format, and regardless of how you actually read, it deserves your attention. Created by Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, it’s a story about a reporter obsessed with her local city’s superhero, the titular Black Ghost. Toss in a little local corruption, and the search for justice, and it becomes a gripping bit of superhero-centric noir (with a modern sheen, of course).aiptcomics.com