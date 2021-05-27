Ethereum Stages Recovery After Drastic Freefall

During the week ended May 6, Ethereum rallied 34.5%. Trading at $2,976 with a 1.8% profit in the daily chart, the cryptocurrency was poised to break the $3,000 mark. At these levels, there are major walls of resistance and expert trader by the pseudonym Edward Morra said the following week would be crucial to determine ETH price trajectory. The price chart for the past 3 months saw ETH break the $1,000 and $2,000 mark. ETH also showed a large order for selling at all exchanges at the $3,000 mark. The order spreads from $9 million to $30 million. There is a bullish sentiment for ETH, as the cryptocurrency saw an inflow for its investment product at $34 million.