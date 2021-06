If you listened to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast in the preseason, surely you know there was a long-running difference in philosophy about how to approach drafting pitching. On the one side, you had Scott White, the advocate of drafting just about as much pitching as humanly possible in the early rounds; on the other, I was making the case that because we're historically not very good at drafting pitching, it was better to try to snag a few high-end guys and then wait for upside picks in the middle and later rounds to fill out your rotation.