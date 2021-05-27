Church groups bring a blessing to Chase City family

It was October of 2018 when Hurricane Michael pushed its way through the area, downing trees and leaving many without power. The brutal storm caused some flooding throughout the community, but the home of Carnell and Mattie Smithson of Chase City was seemingly hit worst of all. The hurricane left the residence on Highway 49 flooded more than halfway to the ceiling with water. All of the couple’s belongings were lost, and their long-time, beloved home was destroyed. The two were lucky just to escape with their lives.