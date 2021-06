Bitcoin is used as a form of collateral, because of it’s market cap and excellent liquidity. For users looking to earn a yield on their Bitcoin, there are little to no options on the blockchain itself. However, BTC holders can participate in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) by tokenizing it and bringing it over to the Ethereum blockchain. Most DeFi protocols can make use of tokenized Bitcoins, but there’s one specially dedicated to such an endeavor. Meet Badger DAO.