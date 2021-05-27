Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EU regulator warns of insufficient data on inhaled steroids to treat COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to support use of inhaled corticosteroids to treat patients with COVID-19, but said there was enough data at present to continue usage of dexamethasone. The European Medicines Agency said although its COVID-19 taskforce had not found any safety...

wixx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Steroids#Covid 19#Insufficient Evidence#Safety Risks#Eu#Support Levels#Reuters#Inhaled Corticosteroids#Normal Oxygen Levels#Harm#Oxygen#Dexamethasone#Usage#Reporting#Editing#Bengaluru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be stored for up to month in refrigerator, EU regulator says

The European Union’s drug regulator on Monday backed more flexible storage for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, allowing for unopened thawed vaccine doses to be stored in a normal refrigerator for up to one month. The decision, endorsed by the Emergency Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee, is "expected to have a significant impact on planning and logistics of vaccine roll-out in EU Member States."
Medical & Biotechkfgo.com

EU regulator permits use of GSK-Vir antibody to treat COVID-19

(Reuters) – The European medicines regulator said on Friday a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology can be used to treat patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen. The rolling review of the drug in ongoing, the European Medicines Agency...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

EU to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Brussels [Belgium], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Europe aims at donating at least 100 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus to low and middle-income countries by the end of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday. Addressing the Global Health Summit, the European Commission president said...
TravelBBC

Covid-19 travel: 'Interest' in NI eligibility for EU Covid certificates

Ireland is "keeping an interest" in possibly making Irish passport holders who live in Northern Ireland eligible for a new EU Covid certificate. Thomas Byrne, the Republic's minister of state for European affairs, said he had spoken to the country's ambassador in Brussels about the issue. It comes after a...
TravelCharlotteObserver.com

EU approves COVID-19 certificates for travel reopening

The European Union has reached a deal approving COVID-19 certificates that would help reopen nonessential travel across the 27-nation bloc this summer. According to Reuters.com, the agreement was reached after the fourth round of negotiations between European Parliament lawmakers and current EU president Portugal representing member states. The coronavirus certificates...
Public HealthNWI.com

EU lawmakers and nations reach compromise on COVID-19 passes

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union citizens can start packing for summer vacations in the bloc's 27 nations without having to worry about quarantines: they soon should be able to travel freely across the EU. European Union legislators and member countries found a compromise Thursday for launching COVID-19 certificates before the...
Public Health101 WIXX

UK could make COVID-19 jabs compulsory in healthcare, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government is thinking about making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers to stop the spread of the virus in hospitals, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. “It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

EU authorises Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents

Pfizer and BioNTech have received expanded Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in the European Union (EU) for their Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, to include people aged 12 to 15 years. The expanded indication for the vaccine is valid in all 27 EU member states, Pfizer and BioNTech noted. Comirnaty is the first...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU says reduction in J&J vaccine deliveries only temporary

The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year. "Member states were informed of certain...
Economyshipinsight.com

Cargo insurer warns that some policies offer insufficient cover

Insurance broking specialist, Ascend Broking, is warning importers and exporters of the pitfalls of insuring goods in transit and being over-reliant on other parties, in the event of a claim. Ascend Broking says too many businesses rely on their own commercial combined insurance policy for losses associated with storage and...
ScienceEurekAlert

An inhalable nanobody-based treatment prevented and treated SARS-CoV-2 infections in hamsters

An inhalable nanobody-based treatment may effectively prevent and treat SARS-CoV-2 infections when administered at ultra-low doses, according to a new study in Syrian hamsters. This novel therapy, Pittsburgh inhalable Nanobody 21 (PiN-21), could provide an affordable, needle-free alternative to monoclonal antibodies for treating early infections. Sham Nambulli and colleagues recently developed PiN-21, which uses single-domain antibody fragments that are cheaper to produce than monoclonal antibodies. However, until this study, the efficacy of PiN-21 had not been reported in living organisms. To advance the development of this treatment, Nambulli et al. administered a 0.6 milligram per kilogram dose of PiN-21 into the nasal cavities of hamsters immediately after they were infected with SARS-CoV-2 via the trachea. The treatment prevented significant weight loss in the infected hamsters and essentially eliminated the virus after 10 days. The authors also found that PiN-21 remained effective at clearing the virus from the lungs when the virus was administered through the nasal cavities, suggesting the treatment works regardless of the original route of viral entry. In another experiment, the researchers placed infected hamsters in a whole-body exposure chamber where a single 0.2 milligram per kilogram dose of PiN-21 nanobodies was aerosolized with a nebulizer, finding that the viral load in the hamsters' lung tissue diminished by six orders of magnitude. "We envision that PiN-21 aerosolization treatment could provide both a convenient and cost-effective solution to alleviate disease onset and reduce virus transmission, especially for mild COVID-19 patients who constitute major populations of infections," the authors write. They add that further preclinical trials, including safety tests in non-human primates, will be needed before PiN-21 moves to human trials.
Public Healthbiopharminternational.com

EMA Approves Use of Sotrovimab to Treat COVID-19

The agency’s human medicines committee concluded sotrovimab can be used to treat COVID-19 in adults and adolescents who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and are at risk for severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on May 21, 2021 that its human medicines committee (CHMP) reviewed available data...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

BioNTech Gains As Covid Shot Gets EU Regulator Nod For Teens

Investing – BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX ) shares rose 3% as the company Friday secured approval from the European Medicines Agency for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in 12-15-year children, setting the stage for EU members to begin vaccinating the age group. The vaccine is already approved for use in adults...
Public Healththeregreview.org

Risk Regulation and Brazil’s Battle Against COVID-19

Science is vital for effective risk governance but so too is public engagement. For every eight fatal victims of COVID-19 worldwide, one is Brazilian. Brazil is second in the world in total deaths from COVID-19, behind only the United States. In the United States, however, the death curve has been falling as more of its population is vaccinated, while Brazil still suffers from a lack of vaccines.
Public HealthVoice of America

EU to Deliver COVID-19 Shots to Developing Nations

PARIS - The European Union pledged to deliver at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries by year's end, and develop vaccine production capacity in poorer nations, as it wrapped up a two-day summit in Brussels. After being criticized for a slow vaccination start, European leaders...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Inhalon Biopharma Receives $7 Million From USAMRDC To Study Inhaled "Muco-trapping" Antibody For The Treatment Of COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhalon Biopharma, a start-up immunotherapy company developing an inhaled "muco-trapping" antibody platform for treating a variety of acute respiratory infections (ARI) , today announced that it has been awarded a $7 million contract by the U.S. Army Medical Research & Development Command (USAMRDC) to conduct a placebo-controlled Phase 1/2a study of IN-006 in COVID-19 outpatients. IN-006 is a potent, neutralizing monoclonal antibody being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19. Initial results of this study are expected in 2022.