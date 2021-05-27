Packers come up with a split, begin postseason Saturday

The Austin baseball team closed out its regular season when it lost to Rochester John Marshall 7-1 and beat Northfield 4-2 in Dick Seltz Field Wednesday. The Packers (5-10 overall) have now won three of their last four games. Austin will open the Section 1AAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed and they will play at No. 4 Red Wing at 1 p.m. Saturday. The second round of the tournament will take place in Red Wing on Tuesday.