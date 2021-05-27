Cancel
Austin, MN

Packers come up with a split, begin postseason Saturday

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin baseball team closed out its regular season when it lost to Rochester John Marshall 7-1 and beat Northfield 4-2 in Dick Seltz Field Wednesday. The Packers (5-10 overall) have now won three of their last four games. Austin will open the Section 1AAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed and they will play at No. 4 Red Wing at 1 p.m. Saturday. The second round of the tournament will take place in Red Wing on Tuesday.

