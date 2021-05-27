Cancel
Saudi, U.S. foreign ministers discuss regional challenges in phone call – Saudi TV

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken discussed by phone the “strategic” partnership between their countries and cooperation in dealing with regional and global challenges, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday. Blinken ended a Middle East tour on...

