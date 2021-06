Rachel Ray has become a household name, creating a ton of recipes that are easy and delicious for home cooks to whip up. And really, what more could we ask for? Recipe developer Erin Johnson of Probably in the Kitchen took Ray's recipe for pozole and added a unique twist to it that takes it to the next level. There's no doubt that Ray's recipe is scrumptious as-is, but we think our twist elevates the flavors and the cooking method! Johnson has nothing but good things to say about this popular Mexican dish. "This recipe is relatively easy to make and tastes amazing," she raves. "It's also familiar flavors, but [they] come together in a way most people may not have tried before."