The Emergence of Pablo López

By Nicole Cahill
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Marlins have been lauded for their young starting pitchers. Sandy Alcantara has been the team’s Opening Day starter for the last two years. Anticipation was bubbling over when Sixto Sánchez’s name was called. Left-hander Trevor Rogers burst onto the scene and hasn’t let up, resulting in his name among the game’s best pitchers this season. Pablo López, however, has not gotten the national attention that he deserves. Even among Marlins fans, López isn’t the fiery or flashy guy—except for his stirrups, I love the stirrups—that rallies the crowd. But I’ll give you a heads up: fans should start tuning in for López’s starts.

