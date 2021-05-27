Cancel
LAAO during cardiac surgery prevents stroke

By Andrew Robson
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurgical occlusion of the left atrial appendage reduces the risk of ischaemic stroke or systemic embolism by 33% in patients with atrial fibrillation. This finding from the LAAOS III trial was presented at the ACC Scientific Sessions 2021.

www.nature.com
