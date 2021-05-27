LAAO during cardiac surgery prevents stroke

This transcript has been edited for clarity. John M. Mandrola, MD: Hi, everyone. This is John Mandrola from theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology. I'm joined today by cardiac surgeon Professor Richard Whitlock, from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, to discuss his late-breaking presentation of the LAAOS III trial at the 2021 meeting of the American College of Cardiology. LAAOS III was a clinical trial of add-on surgical left atrial appendage closure in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) who were having heart surgery for other reasons, such as coronary disease or valvular heart disease. This was a Canadian-led global trial, measuring stroke and systemic embolism as a primary outcome. Welcome, Richard.