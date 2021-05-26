newsbreak-logo
See Richard Marx troll Senator Rand Paul on ‘The Late Show’

By Brian Niemietz
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalladeer Richard Marx exploited his public feud with Kentucky congressman Rand Paul with an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”. Tuesday’s program began with a mash-up of old videos and photos accompanying an updated version of Marx’s 1989 hit tune “Right Here Waiting,” that appeared to feature Marx on vocals, though a show representative told the Daily News that wasn’t actually the 57-year-old Grammy winner singing.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Distractify

Here's Why Rand Paul Is Blaming a Suspicious Package on Songwriter Richard Marx

It's no secret that politicians face immense pressure from many different sources, including voters, special interest groups, members of their own party, and yes, sometimes from people who wish them ill. In May 2021, a U.S. senator received an alarming piece of mail at his home, along with a threatening letter. But what, exactly, happened to Rand Paul? Let's take a closer look.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Rand Paul Blasts Twitter for ‘Stoking the Anger’ After Suspicious Powder Sent to His Home: They Think Everything’s ‘Jolly Well Hilarious’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blamed Twitter for the sociopolitical atmosphere that resulted in a suspicious package being sent to his house. Paul gave an interview on Tuesday to SiriusXM radio host Julie Mason, who asked him about the incident this week in which he received an envelope full of white powder. The senator answered by speaking of the resulting investigation from the incident and how FBI has initially determined that the powder was not anthrax.
Congress & Courtsfoxbangor.com

Richard Marx Dismisses Rand Paul’s Claim of Inciting Violence Against Him

If Senator Rand Paul wants to keep beefing with Richard Marx, it sure seems like the ’80s hitmaker will be right here waiting for him … on Twitter. Marx is not taking a social media break after Paul publicly accused the singer of calling for violence against him, which the Senator suggested was the reason a suspicious, powder-filled letter was delivered to his home Monday.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Richard Marx’s wife Daisy Fuentes?

DAISY Fuentes has been married to Richard Marx for a little under six years. Marx recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Senator Rand Paul, who then accused him of "inciting violence." Who is Richard Marx's wife Daisy Fuentes?. Daisy Fuentes is a Cuban-American television host, model, actress...
Public SafetyPosted by
Freight Broker Live

Rand Paul receives a suspicious package with threatening message

The FBI is investigating a suspicious package, filled with a white powdered substance and a threatening image that was sent to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul’s home on Monday. According to Fox News, a picture of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head was affixed to the outside of the envelope with a message printed beneath it saying “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf&^ker.” The message referenced the 2017 beating of Paul by a neighbor which left Paul with five broken ribs.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Kimmel on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mask mandate comments: ‘What’s wrong with this woman?’

It’s America’s vaccinated summer – venues are open to vaccinated audiences, masks are coming off, and, as Jimmy Kimmel explained Monday evening, stores are slashing prices of hand sanitizer to get a glut of product off their shelves. “Remember how hard it was to get? It was like gold,” he said. “I actually bought the ingredients to make it at home. And then I was reading and I was like, forget it, this is too complicated.”
Congress & CourtsEast Bay Times

Why Rand Paul blamed Richard Marx after ‘powder-filled letter’ was sent to home

A package containing white powder was sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul — who called out ’80s pop music star Richard Marx for “encouraging violence” against him. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the package received Monday at the Republican senator’s Kentucky home, according to the FBI Louisville office’s spokesman Tim Beam. Part of the investigation is determining what the substance is.
Highland Park, ILLake County Gazette

Marx: 'If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume'

Famed "Right Here Waiting" singer Richard Marx’s running feud with top Republican lawmakers only appears to be gaining speed. “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” Marx recently posted on Twitter shortly before U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) received an envelope containing a white powder and a threat in the mail.
CelebritiesWUKY

Suspicious Package Delivered To Rand Paul's Home

The FBI and Capitol Hill are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to Sen. Rand Paul's home in Kentucky, Politico reported. On Monday Paul tweeted "I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder-filled letter.”
Kentucky Stateohionewstime.com

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccines for now, may reconsider

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said on a radio program that he would not be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, but said that people who had previously had the disease were re-infected at a higher rate than those who had been vaccinated. Said that he might change his mind. Republicans have been infected with COVID-19 for over a year, but said in a podcast released at WABC-AM in New York on Sunday that the federal government did not want to order him. We respect the idea that each individual can make his or her own medical decisions, “Paul said. Are they also going to tell me I can’t eat a cheeseburger for lunch? Are you told to eat only carrots to reduce calories? That’s probably good for me. But I don’t think “Big Brother” should tell me to do so. Paul claimed that he had “innate immunity,” but studies suggest that having COVID-19 may not prevent reinfection. The virus can also spread if reinfection causes no symptoms or mild symptoms. Therefore, health authorities are calling for vaccination as a long-term solution. Paul announced in March 2020 that he tested positive for the virus and was the first case of COVID-19 in the US Senate. At the time, there was growing concern among senators, including more than 20 in the 1970s or 1980s, that the virus would be further transmitted, Paul said he continued to work in the US Capitol after being tested for the coronavirus. It was. It was a symptomatology of the illness and he believed he was “very unlikely” to be ill. Paul also said he had never had direct contact with someone who was tested positive or ill with the virus. Paul’s refusal to self-quarantine after being tested caused bipartisan anger, including some of his colleagues.