Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

I am a failure: Kim Kardashian flunks her first year law exam

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbNza_0aDGLL3U00

Kim Kardashian has revealed she didn't pass her ‘baby bar’ law exam.

The reality star announced in 2019 she was attempting to follow in the legal footsteps of her father Robert George Kardashian, the American attorney and businessman who was O J Simpson's defence attorney at his 1995 murder trial.

Kardashian revealed in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she failed a law exam and was reconsidering her legal training.

The 40 year-old told fans: "The way I’m doing it, it is a four-year programme instead of your typical three-year programme. And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar."

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law#American#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHarper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian Buys Janet Jackson's Iconic Outfit from Her "If" Music Video for $25K

Kim Kardashian honored Janet Jackson's 55th birthday by purchasing one of the singer's most iconic archived music video ensembles. Yesterday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share with fans that she had purchased a look from Jackson's 1993 music video for her hit single "If." Kardashian scored the ensemble for a staggering $25,000 from a three-day sale at Julien's Auctions honoring the singer's career, aptly called Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson. Specifically, Kardashian took home Jackson's custom-made suede-collared crop top with bone detailing and matching grommet lace-up flared pants.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Van Jones Remarks Positively On Kim Kardashian’s Law Career

Van Jones is advocating on behalf of Kim Kardashian and couldn’t hold back his praises about her during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres while he talked about his upcoming documentary The First Step. On Monday (May 24), the CNN political contributor shared his thoughts about Kardashian’s journey into studying law,...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Kim Kardashian and All Her Kids Tested Positive for COVID Last Year

Kim Kardashian and all four of her children caught COVID-19 in 2020, the reality star revealed on her show Thursday night. The Calabasas outbreak stopped production of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, now in its final season, for two weeks. Saint West was the first to test positive after an outbreak hit his school, then North West, then Kardashian herself. Her other two children, Chicago and Psalm, contracted the virus at an unspecified time. Kardashian said she suffered a 104-degree fever. The Kardashian family repeatedly flouted coronavirus precautions, hosting large and lavish birthday parties and traveling throughout the year. Her estranged husband Kanye West and sister Khloe also came down with the virus in 2020, and Khloe said she endured severe symptoms.
Los Angeles, CAthewestonforum.com

Kim Kardashian being sued by her home servants

No breaks and very little wages. Seven employees have filed civil lawsuits against celebrities in the Los Angeles Supreme Court – not their only setback. The allegations made by Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper are serious. “The plaintiffs never received payroll, did not receive their salaries on a regular basis, did not receive the necessary meals and rest, were not given a way to record all their working hours, and were not compensated for labor costs. They did not receive all overtime wages and were not paid upon termination of work , According to NBC News, in the lawsuit filed by seven people who worked for the Kardashian home in California. The lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian withheld 10 percent of his wages but failed to report the employees to tax authorities.
Public Healthfilmdaily.co

Did Kim Kardashian’s controversial birthday trip give her COVID?

We all remember Kim Kardashian’s private island birthday bash back in October 2020 which sparked some serious backlash. Many people went to social media to express their outrage at the family’s decision to disregard all COVID-19 safety regulations. It was considered by many as reckless, tone-deaf, and privileged during a time of worldwide struggle.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she had Covid when she took her bar exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was suffering from Covid-19 when she took her failed bar exam as part of her goal of becoming a lawyer.Responding to a fan on Twitter who praised her for never “making excuses” and “always pushing yourself towards your goal”, the reality TV star wrote: “No excuses!!! I took the bar with COVID!!! I almost passed out after hour 4, but I still did it!”She added that she “couldn’t study or concentrate” and that she suffered the “worst back pain on my life!”.The KKW Beauty mogul also insisted that she contracted the virus from...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ellen DeGeneres Asked CNN’s Van Jones About Kim Kardashian, Here’s What He Said

CNN’s Van Jones visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and the topic of discussion quickly turned to Kim Kardashian. Over the last few months, a handful of outlets have claimed that Jones and Kardashian are exploring a romantic relationship, though those allegations have been decisively shot down. Regardless of the romance rumors that surround them, however, the two have been working together on a shared passion project, and Jones had nothing but glowing praise to heap upon the reality star for the work she’s done.