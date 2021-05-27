I am a failure: Kim Kardashian flunks her first year law exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed she didn't pass her ‘baby bar’ law exam.

The reality star announced in 2019 she was attempting to follow in the legal footsteps of her father Robert George Kardashian, the American attorney and businessman who was O J Simpson's defence attorney at his 1995 murder trial.

Kardashian revealed in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she failed a law exam and was reconsidering her legal training.

The 40 year-old told fans: "The way I’m doing it, it is a four-year programme instead of your typical three-year programme. And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar."