Anti-Semitic incidents rise in Europe with outbreak of violence in Middle East

msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Anti-Defamation League received 193 reports of anti-Semitism last week, a 47% increase from the week before. It's not just the U.S., there's also been an increase in anti-Semitism around the world. Holly Williams reports from France, which is home to a significant Jewish population.

www.msn.com
