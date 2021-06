More than a year ago, research from the Finnish supercomputing center CSC went viral – so to speak – when their simulations showed how viral particles from a cough could spread through and linger across the aisles of a grocery store. New research led by Michel Boufadel and Fangda Cui from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, however, has used the Comet system at the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) to demonstrate that grocery stores, if not COVID-safe, might at least be less of a viral warzone than previously feared.