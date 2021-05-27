Cancel
Xbox Series X restock update tracker: today's deals from Target, Walmart, and more

By Benjamin Abbott
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xbox Series X restock supplies have been notoriously low since the console launched last November, but don't you worry - the console became available at Target earlier with region-specific deals, and it should hopefully turn up at Walmart later as well if our luck holds. Cross your fingers, folks. Even...

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
