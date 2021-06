An anomalous sound detection system to detect unknown anomalous sounds usually needs to be built using only normal sound data. Moreover, it is desirable to improve the system by effectively using a small amount of anomalous sound data, which will be accumulated through the system's operation. As one of the methods to meet these requirements, we focus on a binary classification model that is developed by using not only normal data but also outlier data in the other domains as pseudo-anomalous sound data, which can be easily updated by using anomalous data. In this paper, we implement a new loss function based on metric learning to learn the distance relationship from each class centroid in feature space for the binary classification model. The proposed multi-task learning of the binary classification and the metric learning makes it possible to build the feature space where the within-class variance is minimized and the between-class variance is maximized while keeping normal and anomalous classes linearly separable. We also investigate the effectiveness of additionally using anomalous sound data for further improving the binary classification model. Our results showed that multi-task learning using binary classification and metric learning to consider the distance from each class centroid in the feature space is effective, and performance can be significantly improved by using even a small amount of anomalous data during training.