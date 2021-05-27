The first Oldsmobile Toronado, full of front-drive muscle, was never chained to convention

CARFAX One-Owner. Titanium Gray 2016 Kia Optima EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC SiriusXM Satellite Radio Free for 3 Months!, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.YOU HAVE TO COME SEE WHAT WE HAVE TO OFFER. OUR SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY BUYERS PROGRAM IS INCLUDED WITH THIS PURCHASE. YOU WILL GET OIL CHANGES, VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTIONS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Odometer is 25814 miles below market average! 24/35 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Type your description here Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000 * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards * 2016 KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded CarsCALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!!Reviews: * Quiet cabin; plenty of convenience and luxury features for the money; excellent blend of fuel efficiency and performance with turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. Source: Edmunds.