The first Oldsmobile Toronado, full of front-drive muscle, was never chained to convention

By Scott Oldham
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a chain that makes the Oldsmobile Toronado go. Two inches thick with multiple links, it rides on sprockets inside a carrier bolted to its three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic transmission, which is turned 180 degrees. Splash-lubricated, this mother of all chains transfers the drive from the torque converter to the transmission’s planetary gear sets, getting the power of the Toronado’s 425-cubic-inch V-8 to its front wheels through an offset differential and equal-length driveshafts. Long, smoky front-wheel burnouts follow.

www.msn.com
