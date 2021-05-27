Cancel
Video Games

Dying Light 2 release date, trailers, news and rumors

Cover picture for the article

We're finally starting to hear more about Dying Light 2 (officially called Dying Light 2: Staying Human), following over a year's radio silence from developer Techland. For a long time, we weren't sure if Dying Light 2 would ever come to fruition. Following its announcement at E3 2018, Techland initially set a release window of early 2020 for the long-awaited sequel. However, in January 2020, the developer announced the game was delayed - giving no new release window.

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Following the amazing news that the creator of the show, Dave Filoni, has been confirmed to being promoted as an Executive Creative Director, Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues to show promise and proves why he ultimately deserves the said position in Lucasfilm. With Episode 5 coming up with a release date and time, you may now set your countdown and lookout for theories and spoilers.
E3 2021 is coming digitally next month, and Nintendo will be there, delivering its usual set of big announcements. There are rumors surrounding a new internally developed Donkey Kong game, as well as a rumor that a new 2D Metroid from MercurySteam is outright finished. And now we’re going to just toss one more rumor into the mix, albeit one that sounds like a safer bet than the other two: Leaker Kelios is claiming that a Pokémon Presents presentation will occur in early June 2021, with release dates for games like MOBA Pokémon Unite and remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
During today's show, Techland presented a 7-minute trailer featuring gameplay footage from the long-awaited Dying Light 2. The wait is over. For the first time since E3 2019, Techland has shown longer gameplay footage of the long-awaited Dying Light 2. The entire thing was presented during today's show organized by the developers.
Zombies! Parkour! Techland’s sequel to the original Dying Light has been in development for a long time, and after experiencing a few road bumps along the way such as a lead creative being accused of various acts of badness and that small global pandemic that you might have heard of, it’s full undead steam ahead.
Ahead of developer Techland’s big stream reveal, the Dying Light 2 release date has seemingly been leaked by an Italian website. The leaked advertisement includes the details on all the planned Dying Light 2 platforms planned, the age rating, and even a possible brand-new subtitle. The developer stream and official reveal are due for later on today, but it seems certain that a Dying Light 2 December release is confirmed.
If you’ve been wondering where the heck Dying Light 2 is and what its release date will be, your wait might finally be over. Techland recently sent out a bunch of packages to press an influencers, a puzzle within a poster tube. Even we got one, which we solved thanks to a handy UV torch contraption and invisible ink. You can check out the unboxing for yourself above.
Open-world zombie motion sport Dying Light 2 — now referred to as Dying Light 2 Stay Human — will likely be launched on Dec. 7, developer Techland introduced Thursday during a livestream titled Dying 2 Know. The sport had been beforehand delayed indefinitely, and was initially deliberate for a spring 2020 launch.
Today, the official livestream of upcoming video game Dying Light 2 has concluded and it has revealed a lot of details including the release date with the gameplay video. First is the release date, which was the most sought-out detail that fans have been waiting for. The game will be released on December 7, 2021, which makes the recent leak true. Those who will pre-order the game will receive bonus content when it launches on PC and consoles.
Techland eagerly awaited Dying Light 2 livestream took place today and we got a ton of information about the highly anticipated sequel. Let’s start with the most exciting reveal: the release date. Dying Light 2 Stay Human has an official release date of December 7, 2021. It’s a little further out than I thought it would be, but looking at the most recent gameplay trailer and seeing how ambitious this game is, it’s understandable why Techland doesn’t want to rush things.
Later today, at 9 pm SAT, Techland is hosting a special Dying Light 2 stream that will finally show off more of the game. This being after we last saw gameplay all the way back in August 2019. Techland then hosted a “we are fine and the game is still in development” video earlier this year after reports of a toxic workplace environment appeared online. However, Dying Light 2 is on its way and will release on 7 December 2021 for current and last-gen consoles. This is according to a leaked ad banner that multiple users have seen online in the past 24 hours.
Dying Light 2 is looking to bring gamers more zombies, more terror, and a whole lot more parkour inspired action. This brand new trailer shows off some solid looking gameplay, along with a run down of the world you will be adventuring through. It’s shaping up to be a really unique take on a post-apocalyptic future – where adrenaline-fuelled action doesn’t play second fiddle to the horror if it all.
Techland just announced that their highly-anticipated survival horror game Dying Light 2 Stay Human will start making the rounds on December 7, 2021. The announcement was made during the first-ever episode of Dying 2 Know, which is, in its own words "a unique and immersive in-game web series diving deep into the world of the game".