Dying Light 2 release date, trailers, news and rumors
We're finally starting to hear more about Dying Light 2 (officially called Dying Light 2: Staying Human), following over a year's radio silence from developer Techland. For a long time, we weren't sure if Dying Light 2 would ever come to fruition. Following its announcement at E3 2018, Techland initially set a release window of early 2020 for the long-awaited sequel. However, in January 2020, the developer announced the game was delayed - giving no new release window.www.techradar.com