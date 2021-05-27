Dying Light 2 release date, trailers, news and rumors

E3 2021 is coming digitally next month, and Nintendo will be there, delivering its usual set of big announcements. There are rumors surrounding a new internally developed Donkey Kong game, as well as a rumor that a new 2D Metroid from MercurySteam is outright finished. And now we’re going to just toss one more rumor into the mix, albeit one that sounds like a safer bet than the other two: Leaker Kelios is claiming that a Pokémon Presents presentation will occur in early June 2021, with release dates for games like MOBA Pokémon Unite and remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.