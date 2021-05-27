Cancel
Ready to stock up? Florida sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies starts today

By Austin Fuller, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 18 days ago
Portable generators are at the top of the list when preparing for the hurricane season. These machines run for ,000 or less and provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage

Florida shoppers can better prepare for hurricane season or any other natural disaster by saving some money on coolers, batteries, candles and portable generators starting Friday.

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will exempt certain items from sales tax through June 6. Florida’s sales tax is 6%, but that can be higher based on added county taxes. In Orange, for example, it is 6.5%.

Consumers saved an estimated $5.6 million in 2020 and $5.5 million in 2019 during the tax holiday, according to a legislative analysis cited by Bethany Wester, a Department of Revenue spokeswoman. She said a final estimate for this year’s sales tax holidays was not yet available.

The holiday is a win for retailers and Floridians coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, said Florida Retail Federation president and CEO Scott Shalley.

“I think that this year is particularly important because many people may have overlooked hurricane season, but it is upon us,” Shalley said. “Floridians need to be prepared, and this is a great opportunity to get prepared and save a few dollars.”

The “biggest ticket” product is generators, Shalley said.

“With the holiday including portable generators up to $1,000, this is an opportunity to get a really important item at a significant savings,” Shalley said.

Hurricane season starts Tuesday, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an above-average season, but not as busy as the record-setting 30 named storms last year.

Items purchased online are eligible if ordered for immediate shipment during the tax holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. Shalley encouraged customers to shop online with businesses that have a Florida presence.

Rental or repair of the products are not exempt from the sales tax. Items sold in theme parks, airports, entertainment complexes or public lodging establishments are also not included, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.

At Lowe’s, the tax savings are coming at the same time as Memorial Day deals the retailer is offering through June 2 on items that include grills and outdoor power tools.

“For Florida shoppers, the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is the time to buy severe weather preparedness items to keep everyone safe at home, especially during power outages,” Lowe’s spokesman Steve Salazar said in an email. “Avoid the rush when storms hit by stocking up in advance.”

Here are the tax-exempt items during the holiday:

  • Reusable ice packs that are $20 or less
  • Candles, flashlights and lanterns that are $40 or less
  • Fuel containers that are $50 or less
  • Batteries that are $50 or less, including rechargeable, in these sizes: AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt. Automobile and boat batteries are not included.
  • Radios, two-way and weather band that are $50 or less
  • Coolers, ice chests and portable power banks that are $60 or less
  • Bungee cords, ground anchor systems, ratchet straps, tarps, tie-down kits, plastic sheeting and other flexible waterproof sheeting that are $100 or less
  • Portable generators that are $1,000 or less

afuller@orlandosentinel.com

