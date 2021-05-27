Key early steps in gene expression captured in real time

The information on the genotype–phenotype relationship in Turner Syndrome (TS) is inadequate because very few specific candidate genes are linked to its clinical features. We used the microarray data of TS to identify the key regulatory genes implicated with TS through a network approach. The causative factors of two common co-morbidities, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) and Recurrent Miscarriages (RM), in the Turner population, are expected to be different from that of the general population. Through microarray analysis, we identified nine signature genes of T2DM and three signature genes of RM in TS. The power-law distribution analysis showed that the TS network carries scale-free hierarchical fractal attributes. Through local-community-paradigm (LCP) estimation we find that a strong LCP is also maintained which means that networks are dynamic and heterogeneous. We identified nine key regulators which serve as the backbone of the TS network. Furthermore, we recognized eight interologs functional in seven different organisms from lower to higher levels. Overall, these results offer few key regulators and essential genes that we envisage have potential as therapeutic targets for the TS in the future and the animal models studied here may prove useful in the validation of such targets.