Key early steps in gene expression captured in real time

By Colorado State University
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn scales too small for our eyes to see, the business of life happens through the making of proteins, which impart to our cells both structure and function. Cellular proteins get their marching orders from genetic instructions encoded in DNA, whose sequences are first copied and made into RNA in a multi-step process called transcription.

phys.org
CancerPhys.org

Scientists discover fundamental mechanism that fine-tunes gene expression and is disrupted in cancer

A team of scientists from The Wistar Institute in Philadelphia and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center in Melbourne, Australia, discovered a new checkpoint mechanism that fine-tunes gene transcription. As reported in a study published in Cell, a component of the Integrator protein complex tethers the protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) to the site of transcription, allowing it to stop the activity of the RNA polymerase II enzyme (RNAPII). Disruption of this mechanism leads to unrestricted gene transcription and is implicated in cancer.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Protein modification of a gene expression regulator can confer neuroprotection against inflammation

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland have found a potential neuroprotective effect of a protein modification that could be a therapeutic target in early Alzheimer's disease. The new study investigated the role of MECP2, a regulator of gene expression, in Alzheimer's disease related processes in brain cells. The study found that phosphorylation of MECP2 protein at a specific amino acid decreases in the brain as Alzheimer's disease is progressing. Abolishing this phosphorylation of MECP2 in cultured mouse neurons upon inflammatory stimulation enhanced their viability and increased the expression of important genes in the maintenance and protection of neurons. The results obtained in the study call attention to modifications of MECP2 as potential targets for developing specific therapies against AD and other neurodegenerative diseases. The study was recently published in the Cells journal.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Gene therapy restores dopamine transporter expression and ameliorates pathology in iPSC and mouse models of infantile parkinsonism

You are currently viewing the abstract. Most inherited neurodegenerative disorders are incurable, and often only palliative treatment is available. Precision medicine has great potential to address this unmet clinical need. We explored this paradigm in dopamine transporter deficiency syndrome (DTDS), caused by biallelic loss-of-function mutations in SLC6A3, encoding the dopamine transporter (DAT). Patients present with early infantile hyperkinesia, severe progressive childhood parkinsonism, and raised cerebrospinal fluid dopamine metabolites. The absence of effective treatments and relentless disease course frequently leads to death in childhood. Using patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), we generated a midbrain dopaminergic (mDA) neuron model of DTDS that exhibited marked impairment of DAT activity, apoptotic neurodegeneration associated with TNFα-mediated inflammation, and dopamine toxicity. Partial restoration of DAT activity by the pharmacochaperone pifithrin-μ was mutation-specific. In contrast, lentiviral gene transfer of wild-type human SLC6A3 complementary DNA restored DAT activity and prevented neurodegeneration in all patient-derived mDA lines. To progress toward clinical translation, we used the knockout mouse model of DTDS that recapitulates human disease, exhibiting parkinsonism features, including tremor, bradykinesia, and premature death. Neonatal intracerebroventricular injection of human SLC6A3 using an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector provided neuronal expression of human DAT, which ameliorated motor phenotype, life span, and neuronal survival in the substantia nigra and striatum, although off-target neurotoxic effects were seen at higher dosage. These were avoided with stereotactic delivery of AAV2.SLC6A3 gene therapy targeted to the midbrain of adult knockout mice, which rescued both motor phenotype and neurodegeneration, suggesting that targeted AAV gene therapy might be effective for patients with DTDS.
Bowling Green, OHToledo Blade

BGSU researcher finds her niche in RNA alignment

If there is anything Quinn Eberhard knows, it’s that research is her passion and bioinformatics is her future. The senior chemistry major specializing in biochemistry credits Bowling Green State University’s many research opportunities and strong mentors for steering her toward a dream career. As she wrapped up her senior year and research projects for the Honors College and the Barry Goldwater Fellowship, Ms. Eberhard is excited about her new career direction.
ScienceEurekAlert

Fish adapt to ocean acidification by modifying gene expression

Human-driven global change is challenging the scientific community to understand how marine species might adapt to predicted environmental conditions in the near-future (e.g. hypoxia, ocean warming, and ocean acidification). The effects of the uptake of anthropogenic atmospheric CO2 by oceans affects (i.e. ocean acidification) propagate across the biological hierarchy, from changes in the building blocks of life at nano-scales to organism, physiology and behaviour through ecosystem processes and their properties.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a key regulator of hippocampal gene expression and anhedonia during withdrawal from chronic alcohol exposure

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is highly comorbid with depression. Withdrawal from chronic alcohol drinking results in depression and understanding brain molecular mechanisms that drive withdrawal-related depression is important for finding new drug targets to treat these comorbid conditions. Here, we performed RNA sequencing of the rat hippocampus during withdrawal from chronic alcohol drinking to discover key signaling pathways involved in alcohol withdrawal-related depressive-like behavior. Data were analyzed by weighted gene co-expression network analysis to identify several modules of co-expressed genes that could have a common underlying regulatory mechanism. One of the hub, or highly interconnected, genes in module 1 that increased during alcohol withdrawal was the transcription factor, signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (Stat3), a known regulator of immune gene expression. Total and phosphorylated (p)STAT3 protein levels were also increased in the hippocampus during withdrawal after chronic alcohol exposure. Further, pSTAT3 binding was enriched at the module 1 genes Gfap, Tnfrsf1a, and Socs3 during alcohol withdrawal. Notably, pSTAT3 and its target genes were elevated in the postmortem hippocampus of human subjects with AUD when compared with control subjects. To determine the behavioral relevance of STAT3 activation during alcohol withdrawal, we treated rats with the STAT3 inhibitor stattic and tested for sucrose preference as a measure of anhedonia. STAT3 inhibition alleviated alcohol withdrawal-induced anhedonia. These results demonstrate activation of STAT3 signaling in the hippocampus during alcohol withdrawal in rats and in human AUD subjects, and suggest that STAT3 could be a therapeutic target for reducing comorbid AUD and depression.
Wildlifegeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Gene Conservation Units’ may be key to preserving rare species — and maintaining evolutionary processes to help them adapt to environmental change

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. UK landowners and conservationists welcome wider-spread use of Gene Conservation Units (GCUs) to help protect some of the rarest plants and insects, research at the University of York has shown.
Sciencefsu.edu

Researchers reveal key information about how genes turn on and off

Human bodies have roughly 30,000 genes dictating not only how we look, but also critical biological processes. Now, a Florida State University and Australia National University research team has discovered a key aspect of gene regulation and ultimately how that process is implicated in cancer. Jonathan Dennis, an associate professor...
New York City, NYGenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Heart Gene Regulation, Early SARS-CoV-2 Circulation in NYC, Lung Cancer Risk

In PLOS Biology, researchers from Peking University and elsewhere describe epigenetic, expression, and gene regulatory differences between distinct heart chambers and between heart samples from different species. Using RNA sequencing and a nucleosome occupancy and methylome sequencing (NOMe-seq) method, the team assessed gene expression, DNA methylation, and chromatin accessibility patterns across all four chambers from 11 healthy adult human hearts, three fetal hearts, and more than a dozen mouse hearts, highlighting atrial and ventricle expression differences, human-specific long non-coding RNAs, and other chamber- and species-specific features. "Our results revealed chamber-specific and species-specific characteristics of gene expression, DNA methylation, and chromatin accessibility of human and mouse hearts," the authors write, adding that the "resulting multi-omics map of healthy human and mouse hearts can be used as a reference to identify novel biomarkers or drug targets when compared with malfunctioning hearts."
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Network-based analysis of key regulatory genes implicated in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Recurrent Miscarriages in Turner Syndrome

The information on the genotype–phenotype relationship in Turner Syndrome (TS) is inadequate because very few specific candidate genes are linked to its clinical features. We used the microarray data of TS to identify the key regulatory genes implicated with TS through a network approach. The causative factors of two common co-morbidities, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) and Recurrent Miscarriages (RM), in the Turner population, are expected to be different from that of the general population. Through microarray analysis, we identified nine signature genes of T2DM and three signature genes of RM in TS. The power-law distribution analysis showed that the TS network carries scale-free hierarchical fractal attributes. Through local-community-paradigm (LCP) estimation we find that a strong LCP is also maintained which means that networks are dynamic and heterogeneous. We identified nine key regulators which serve as the backbone of the TS network. Furthermore, we recognized eight interologs functional in seven different organisms from lower to higher levels. Overall, these results offer few key regulators and essential genes that we envisage have potential as therapeutic targets for the TS in the future and the animal models studied here may prove useful in the validation of such targets.
ScienceEurekAlert

Unraveling DNA packaging

The genetic material of most organisms is carried by DNA, a complex organic molecule. DNA is very long -- for humans, the molecule is estimated to be about 2 m in length. In cells, DNA occurs in a densely packed form, with strands of the molecule coiled up in a complicated but efficient space-filling way. A key role in DNA's compactification is played by histones, structural-support proteins around which a part of a DNA molecule can wrap. The DNA-histone wrapping process is reversible -- the two molecules can unwrap and rewrap -- but little is known about the mechanisms at play. Now, by applying high-speed atomic-force microscopy (HS-AFM), Richard Wong and colleagues from Kanazawa University (NanoLSI WPI) provide valuable insights into the spatiotemporal dynamics of DNA-histone interactions.
Sciencelabroots.com

Creating a 'Periodic Table' of Cells

You've heard of the periodic table of the elements, but do you know of a periodic table for cells? Researchers have now created a system for classifying cell nuclei, and this work also revealed a method for reprogramming a nucleus from one kind of cell into another. This research has been reported in Science by a team of investigators including a consortium called the DNA Zoo. In the DNA Zoo project, the investigators are classifying how chromosomes are compacted to fit inside of cell nuclei from different species.
Sciencelabroots.com

The Mechanics of a Gliding Microbe, Revealed

Humans have been able to use machines to master movement, but there are many organisms that can get around just fine on their own. There are many organisms that can migrate, too, even microbes. Researchers have now learned more about the movement of bacteria called Mycoplasma mobile, which can employ gliding machinery they carry in their bodies to move around. This work, which was reported in mBio, may advance the design of nanoscale devices.
WildlifeNature.com

Gene expression and morphological responses of Lolium perenne L. exposed to cadmium (Cd) and mercury (Hg)

Soil contamination with heavy metals is a major problem worldwide, due to the increasing impact mainly caused by anthropogenic activities. This research evaluated the phytoremediation capacity of, Lolium perenne for heavy metals such as cadmium (Cd2+) and mercury (Hg2+), and the effects of these metals on morphology, biomass production, and the changes on gene expression. Seeds of L. perenne were exposed to six concentrations of Cd2+ and Hg2+ in the range of 0 to 25 mg L−1, and two mixtures of Cd2+–Hg2. The Non-Observed Effect Level (NOEL) was established with dose response curves and the expression of specific genes was evaluated applying a commercially available quantitative reverse transcription (RT-qPCR) assay. There was no significant effect when exposing the seeds to Hg2+, for Cd2+ the maximum concentration was established in 0.1 mg L−1, and for the two concentrations of mixtures, there was a negative effect. An increase of expression of genes that regulate antioxidant activity and stress was found when the plant was exposed to heavy metals. Given the high tolerance to metals analyzed that was reflected both, the development of the plant and in its molecular response, these results highlight that L. perenne is a plant with phytoremediator potential.
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists discover a new genetic form of ALS in children

In a study of 11 medical-mystery patients, an international team of researchers led by scientists at the National Institutes of Health and the Uniformed Services University (USU) discovered a new and unique form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Unlike most cases of ALS, the disease began attacking these patients during childhood, worsened more slowly than usual, and was linked to a gene, called SPTLC1, that is part of the body's fat production system. Preliminary results suggested that genetically silencing SPTLC1 activity would be an effective strategy for combating this type of ALS.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 NSP14 induces potent inflammation via NF-κB pathways, finds study

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 has a single-stranded RNA genome encoding both structural and non-structural proteins. Of these, the latter is known to play a variety of roles in viral replication and the assembly of new viral particles, as well as in suppressing cellular immune responses.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Ethnic diversity in genetic study of glycemic traits yields better results

By including multi-ethnic participants, a largescale genetic study has identified more regions of the genome linked to type 2 diabetes-related traits than if the research had been conducted in Europeans alone. The international MAGIC collaboration, made up of more than 400 global academics, conducted a genome-wide association meta-analysis led by...
Sciencenanowerk.com

Light-shrinking material lets ordinary microscope see in super resolution

(Nanowerk News) Electrical engineers at the University of California San Diego developed a technology that improves the resolution of an ordinary light microscope so that it can be used to directly observe finer structures and details in living cells. The technology turns a conventional light microscope into what's called a...