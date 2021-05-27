Cancel
Technology

Security teams are turning off alerts due to overload

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alert overload is stressing cybersecurity workers to the point where it starts to affect both their performance as well as personal lives, a report from Trend Micro claims. The cybersecurity firm polled 2,303 IT security and SOC decision-makers and found that 70% are utterly stressed with IT threat alerts. While at work, some are feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of pings, and others are losing confidence in their ability to properly prioritize and respond to them. As a result, many are wasting more than a quarter (27%) of their time dealing with false positives.

TechRadar

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

