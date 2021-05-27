Security teams are turning off alerts due to overload
Alert overload is stressing cybersecurity workers to the point where it starts to affect both their performance as well as personal lives, a report from Trend Micro claims. The cybersecurity firm polled 2,303 IT security and SOC decision-makers and found that 70% are utterly stressed with IT threat alerts. While at work, some are feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of pings, and others are losing confidence in their ability to properly prioritize and respond to them. As a result, many are wasting more than a quarter (27%) of their time dealing with false positives.www.techradar.com