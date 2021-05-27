Texans hiring for Gameday with annual Staff Draft | Daily Brew
With the NFL planning for full stadiums this upcoming season, the Houston Texans are looking to hire for their Gameday staff. The annual Staff Draft job fair returns in-person on Wednesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The Texans and all their partners on property, including ASM Global, Contemporary Services Corporation and Aramark, are now hiring for part-time Gameday positions and seeking applicants who are teamwork-driven, with great customer skills and love working in a high-energy environment.www.houstontexans.com