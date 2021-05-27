Portland metro Thursday weather: Morning rain, wind, then afternoon showers; high 64

A cold front moving south from the Gulf of Alaska will bring high temperature back down to near average, and usher in some drizzle to the coast Monday. The National Weather Service says low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest will deepen the marine layer and strengthen onshore flow throughout the day. Inland temps will cool to the high 60s in most areas. This is more in line with what’s average for this time of year. Portland’s average high for May 17 is 68 degrees. The weather service expects the airport to hit about 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.