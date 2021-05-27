Cancel
Portland metro Thursday weather: Morning rain, wind, then afternoon showers; high 64

By Rosemarie Stein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Portlanders will wake to the sound of fairly steady rainfall early Thursday. A cold front moving across western Oregon will bring rain and windy conditions during the morning hours and showers through the afternoon. The high will be around 64 degrees. Winds will be strong at times with gusts of up to 23 mph likely. There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm for those north of the Columbia River and into Cowlitz County.

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

