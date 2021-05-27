Portland metro Thursday weather: Morning rain, wind, then afternoon showers; high 64
Portlanders will wake to the sound of fairly steady rainfall early Thursday. A cold front moving across western Oregon will bring rain and windy conditions during the morning hours and showers through the afternoon. The high will be around 64 degrees. Winds will be strong at times with gusts of up to 23 mph likely. There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm for those north of the Columbia River and into Cowlitz County.www.oregonlive.com