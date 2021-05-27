Cancel
Energy Industry

Readers respond: Brighter ideas than blackouts

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
In response to “Prepping for 2021 wildfires, Oregon adopts rules for preemptive blackouts by utilities” (May 20): Preemptive blackouts, as adopted by the Oregon Public Utility Commission, are a poor solution to preventing wildfires ignited by electric power lines. Alternative tools, knowledge and best practices in wildfire prevention are available. So why are power companies and the Oregon PUC planning preemptive blackouts rather than upgrading their systems to prevent wildfires? Last summer’s preemptive blackouts in California interrupted the lives and businesses of residents who lost power for hours (some for days) while dangerous wildfire conditions persisted. This is clearly not the best approach.

Texas power loss reminds NC to focus on clean energy

The brutal winter storm in Texas, which left millions of people without electricity, taught a hard lesson: Power providers and consumers are often too focused on supply while overlooking demand and energy efficiency. Infrastructure needs should be examined in the wake of the crippling storm. But the event also should...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: PacifiCorp’s shameful policy

I read the May 21 article “PacifiCorp tells Portland employees to return to the office in less than 2 weeks or take pay cut.” I can understand the desire to reopen. What boggles my mind is that the company will allow people to work from home but make them take a 10% pay cut if they do. Why? According to an internal document, the 10% reduction “is considered an equitable trade off in exchange for the elimination of commute time, additional flexibility, transportation cost savings and even potential tax breaks.” How do those things cost PacifiCorp a cent? In these difficult times, that decision lacks any semblance of compassion for what people are going through. If I were a PacifiCorp human resources person, I would have quit after it was announced. I would encourage all readers to let PacifiCorp know your feelings about this and support the workers who choose to stay at home. Shame on you, PacifiCorp.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Outdoor workers need protection

I am president of Laborers’ Local 483 and a frontline worker in recreation. I am worried about this and future fire seasons (“Oregon weighs new rules to protect workers as climate change makes wildfires, extreme heat more prevalent,” May 20). I didn’t experience the horrific wildfire smoke of 2020 because most parks programs were shut down due to COVID-19, but some workers I represent did. Smoke from previous wildfires is still fresh in my memory. In past wildfires, staff experienced difficulty breathing outside as we ran programs at pools and other outdoor areas. Older staff and those with asthma were even more concerned, yet needed the hours.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t use lottery as vaccine incentive

Regarding the editorial promoting the idea of $1 million prize to encourage vaccinations (“Lottery payout, big incentives worth exploring to boost vaccine uptake,” May 19): I believe this is entirely out of order when many countries in the world have no vaccine at all. It reinforces the image of the United States having plenty of money and it does not sound or look very humane. Offering hamburgers or tacos or something reasonable might be ok, but I hope Oregon does not go down that road. Someone also pointed out that even the idea might cause some to wait to make sure they are included.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Focus on downtown’s comeback

Last Sunday’s front-page article painted an overly pessimistic picture of downtown Portland, fueling continued negativity at a time when we need community engagement and optimism to help the city recover (“Downtown in distress: Portland’s core is unsafe and uninviting, residents say in new poll, threatening city’s recovery,” May 14). The article fed on readers’ emotions by focusing on survey data, rather than evidence and facts. 45% of the survey participants admittedly had not been downtown during the pandemic and 28% of respondents had only been a few times.
Experts: ‘Guarded optimism’ in avoiding blackouts this summer

While California has added electrical capacity since last August’s blackouts, state legislators were warned Tuesday, May 18, that another round of record-breaking heat could leave the state vulnerable again this summer – particularly if extreme weather extends to most of the western U.S., as it did last year. Changes to...
California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's top energy regulators on Tuesday said the state is better prepared to avoid last summer's rotating blackouts, but they cautioned the power grid of the nation's most populous state is still vulnerable to extreme heat waves that could force more outages later this year. State...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Losing knowledge tests is dumb idea

What a great idea to eliminate the knowledge tests for drivers moving to Oregon (“Out-of-state drivers would not have to take knowledge test when they move to Oregon,” April 26). Get ready for an increase in sideswipes and T- bones, Oregonians. In Washington state, it is legal to make a U-turn at any intersection unless signs prohibit it. In Oregon, it is exactly the opposite. How about eliminating the road tests and eye exams? There are other examples, too, but they’re not as important as freeing up appointment slots and reducing paperwork. Let’s not forget the reduction in cost of eliminating these tests, too. Money before people, as usual.
California could see more blackouts this summer

The managers of California’s electricity system can’t promise they’ll be able to keep the lights on this summer, reports the Sacramento Bee. California electricity providers have taken steps to procure more reliably reliable generating capacity, such as natural gas, and sought to procure import contracts from power plants in other states. By the end of August, California should have access to 3,500 megawatts of capacity that were not in place last year.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t develop Alpenrose Dairy

I own a local construction company and am firmly against any housing development at Alpenrose Dairy (“Alpenrose Dairy property could become 193-house subdivision,” May 24). If a sale to a developer goes through, it would be another failure of our local politicians by letting existing infrastructure that serves many diverse interests be bulldozed. I played baseball on the Alpenrose field under the lights as a kid, and it remains a sacred place for many: the Little League Softball World Series with teams from around the globe, the bicycle racing velodrome, concerts at the opera house, 4-H and animal barns, model train layouts, mountain bike races, holiday decorations and Storybook Lane, quarter-midget race cars, community events, and the baseball fields where countless Little Leaguers played. To create all of that infrastructure now would be incredibly expensive. Use the tax dollars for the people and buy the facility for the community. Once it’s gone, it will never come back.
Biden’s FY22 Budget Includes Mysterious “Energy Earthshot” — To Keep Green Hydrogen R&D Going?

Of all the clean energy items in President Biden’s newly Fiscal Year 2022 federal budget, hydrogen sticks out like a sore thumb. Hydrogen is a zero emission fuel, but almost all of the hydrogen on the market today is sourced from natural gas. So, does the FY22 budget give natural gas stakeholders a chance to pull another one of those “bridge fuel” dekes? Maybe not, if the green hydrogen fans at the US Department of Energy have anything to say about it.
Readers Respond to the February 2021 Issue

“Cosmic Conundrum,” by Clara Moskowitz, describes how the most likely cause of the accelerating expansion of the universe is “vacuum energy,” the effect of virtual particles popping in and out of existence. But it does not explain why vacuum energy would cause the universe to expand. I would think that if space is filled with evanescent virtual particles, they would collectively exert a huge gravitational force that would counteract expansion.
Engage Public, Explore Methods To Secure NYS Green Energy

ITHACA — Solar-power developers need to explore using lower-quality agricultural land for solar energy, boost incentives for dual-use (combined agriculture and solar) options, avoid concentrated solar development and engage communities early to achieve New York’s green energy goals, according to forthcoming Cornell University research. “As farmland is generally flat and...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland no longer a sight for sore eyes

I drove down Northeast Marine Drive today on my way to Costco and was horrified by the homelessness along the Columbia River embankment. Garbage strewn everywhere, with the backdrop of the beautiful river and Mount Hood majestically shining in the east. I am outraged that the city’s government is doing nothing with the homeless crisis in Portland, where I used to live. It is especially outrageous that the trashed trailers, the tents and the garbage have become an eyesore along Marine Drive. Portland was once of the most beautiful cities in the U.S., but now it’s a nightmare on so many levels. I am ashamed to have out-of-town guests.