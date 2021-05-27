Readers respond: Brighter ideas than blackouts
In response to “Prepping for 2021 wildfires, Oregon adopts rules for preemptive blackouts by utilities” (May 20): Preemptive blackouts, as adopted by the Oregon Public Utility Commission, are a poor solution to preventing wildfires ignited by electric power lines. Alternative tools, knowledge and best practices in wildfire prevention are available. So why are power companies and the Oregon PUC planning preemptive blackouts rather than upgrading their systems to prevent wildfires? Last summer’s preemptive blackouts in California interrupted the lives and businesses of residents who lost power for hours (some for days) while dangerous wildfire conditions persisted. This is clearly not the best approach.www.oregonlive.com