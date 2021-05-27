Cancel
Fort White, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort White

Fort White (FL) Weather Channel
Fort White (FL) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort White: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Fort White (FL) Weather Channel

Fort White (FL) Weather Channel

Fort White, FL
Friday sun alert in Fort White — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FORT WHITE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort White. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!